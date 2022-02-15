Large Volume Wearable Injectors Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Large Volume Wearable Injectors Industry

Large Volume Wearable Injectors, also known as bolus injectors or non-insulin patch pumps, are drug delivery devices that have above 1 ml capacity of injectable volume. These devices can offer a range of benefits to patients, for example, to make administration more convenient and reduce patient suffering.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Large Volume Wearable Injectors in global, including the following market information:

Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Large Volume Wearable Injectors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Large Volume Wearable Injectors market was valued at 1513.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10550 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electronical Injectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Large Volume Wearable Injectors include West Pharmaceuticals, Unilife Corporation, CeQur, Sensile Medical AG, BD Medical, Enable Injections, Roche Laboratories, scPharmaceuticals and SteadyMed Therapeutics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electronical Injectors

Mechanical Injectors

Others

Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cancer Treatment

Auto-immune Treatment

Blood Disorders Treatment

Others

Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Large Volume Wearable Injectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Large Volume Wearable Injectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Large Volume Wearable Injectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Large Volume Wearable Injectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

West Pharmaceuticals

Unilife Corporation

CeQur

Sensile Medical AG

BD Medical

Enable Injections

Roche Laboratories

scPharmaceuticals

SteadyMed Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

