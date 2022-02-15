Hot Runner Controller Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028
Hot Runner Controller Industry
A controller is electronic technology used to control the hot runner temperature but also for motion control pressure, sequence control, mold cooling and other value-added intelligence activities. A hot runner controller can be sold with a hot runner system or as a standalone product and can control a Mold-Masters hot runner system or a competitor’s hot runner system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Runner Controller in global, including the following market information:
Global Hot Runner Controller Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hot Runner Controller Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Hot Runner Controller companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hot Runner Controller market was valued at 671.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1126.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hot Runner Temperature Controller Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hot Runner Controller include Yudo Group, Milacron, Barnes Group(Synventive), Husky, Incoe, Seiki Corporation, EWIKON, Gunther and Gammaflux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hot Runner Controller Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Hot Runner Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hot Runner Temperature Controller
Hot Runner Sequence Timer Controller
Global Hot Runner Controller Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Hot Runner Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Open Gate Hot Runner System
Valve Gate Hot Runner System
Global Hot Runner Controller Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Hot Runner Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hot Runner Controller revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hot Runner Controller revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hot Runner Controller sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Hot Runner Controller sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Yudo Group
Milacron
Barnes Group(Synventive)
Husky
Incoe
Seiki Corporation
EWIKON
Gunther
Gammaflux
HRS-Flow(INglass Spa)
Hasco
Mastip Technology
Hotsys
Meusburger(PSG)
Misumi(PCS Company)
Suzhou HTS Moulding
Shanghai ANRY Mold
Shanghai SURE Hot Runner Electrical
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
