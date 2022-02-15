Smart Vending Machines Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Smart Vending Machines Industry

Smart vending Machine now represents a new breed of vending machine connected to the internet.

Consumer interaction data is captured via touchscreen, beacon technology, NFC readers and simple motion sensors that detect a customer’s physical presence, combined with mobile and enterprise back-end integration, which enables smart vending to offer real-time promotions, as well as upsell and cross-sell opportunities to personalize the user experience and promote brand loyalty.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Vending Machines in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Vending Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Vending Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Vending Machines companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Vending Machines market was valued at 1769.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3155.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Beverage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Vending Machines include Fuji Electric, Crane Merchandising Systems, Sanden, Evoca Group, Royal Vendors, Azkoyen, Sielaff, FAS International and Bianchi Vending, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Vending Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Vending Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Beverage

Commodity

Food

Others

Global Smart Vending Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Vending Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Airport

Railway Station

School

Business Center

Others

Global Smart Vending Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Vending Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Vending Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Vending Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Vending Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Vending Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fuji Electric

Crane Merchandising Systems

Sanden

Evoca Group

Royal Vendors

Azkoyen

Sielaff

FAS International

Bianchi Vending

Seaga

Jofemar

Automated Merchandising Systems

AUCMA

TCN Vending Machine

Fuhong Vending

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

