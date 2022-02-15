Synthetic Ink Resins Industry Market Size And Forecast (2022 – 2028)

Synthetic Ink Resins Industry

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Ink Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Synthetic Ink Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Ink Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Modified Rosin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Ink Resins include BASF SE, DowDuPont, Lawter B.V, Indulor Chemie Gmbh, Kraton Corporation, Evonik Industries, Arakawa Chemical Industries, IGM Resins and Hydrite Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Modified Rosin

Hydrocarbon

Acrylic

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flexible Packaging

Corrugated Cardboard & Folding Cartons

Printing & Publications

Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Ink Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Ink Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Ink Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Synthetic Ink Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Lawter B.V

Indulor Chemie Gmbh

Kraton Corporation

Evonik Industries

Arakawa Chemical Industries

IGM Resins

Hydrite Chemical

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

