Synthetic Ink Resins Industry Market Size And Forecast (2022 – 2028)
Synthetic Ink Resins Industry
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Ink Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Synthetic Ink Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Ink Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Modified Rosin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Ink Resins include BASF SE, DowDuPont, Lawter B.V, Indulor Chemie Gmbh, Kraton Corporation, Evonik Industries, Arakawa Chemical Industries, IGM Resins and Hydrite Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Modified Rosin
Hydrocarbon
Acrylic
Polyamide
Polyurethane
Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Flexible Packaging
Corrugated Cardboard & Folding Cartons
Printing & Publications
Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Ink Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Ink Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Ink Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic Ink Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Synthetic Ink Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
DowDuPont
Lawter B.V
Indulor Chemie Gmbh
Kraton Corporation
Evonik Industries
Arakawa Chemical Industries
IGM Resins
Hydrite Chemical
Royal Dsm
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
