Cement & Concrete Additives Industry Market Gets a Jolt (2022 – 2028)
Cement & Concrete Additives Industry
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cement & Concrete Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Cement & Concrete Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cement & Concrete Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-reducing Admixtures Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cement & Concrete Additives include REMEI Baltica Oü, BASF SE, Alsiano, Fosroc, Concrete Additives & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Metalcrete Industries, Dillon Bros Concrete LLC, Kalmatron Corporation and SILPRO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-reducing Admixtures
Retarding Admixtures
Accelerating Admixtures
Superplasticizers
Corrosion-inhibiting Admixtures
Others
Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building
Highway & Street
Medical
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Others
Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cement & Concrete Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cement & Concrete Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cement & Concrete Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cement & Concrete Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
REMEI Baltica Oü
BASF SE
Alsiano
Fosroc
Concrete Additives & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
Metalcrete Industries
Dillon Bros Concrete LLC
Kalmatron Corporation
SILPRO
IPANEX
US SPEC
Bostik
DarCole Products,Inc
Imrae Corporation
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
