Cement & Concrete Additives Industry Market Gets a Jolt (2022 – 2028)

Cement & Concrete Additives Industry

The Strain Gauges market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cement & Concrete Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cement & Concrete Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cement & Concrete Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-reducing Admixtures Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cement & Concrete Additives include REMEI Baltica Oü, BASF SE, Alsiano, Fosroc, Concrete Additives & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Metalcrete Industries, Dillon Bros Concrete LLC, Kalmatron Corporation and SILPRO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-reducing Admixtures

Retarding Admixtures

Accelerating Admixtures

Superplasticizers

Corrosion-inhibiting Admixtures

Others

Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building

Highway & Street

Medical

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others

Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cement & Concrete Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cement & Concrete Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cement & Concrete Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cement & Concrete Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

REMEI Baltica Oü

BASF SE

Alsiano

Fosroc

Concrete Additives & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Metalcrete Industries

Dillon Bros Concrete LLC

Kalmatron Corporation

SILPRO

IPANEX

US SPEC

Bostik

DarCole Products,Inc

Imrae Corporation

