Nylon Powder Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)

Nylon Powder Industry

Nylon powder has excellent mechanical properties, it can be used for 3D printing, and it is also widely used in various civil and military applications. Nylon powder can also be combined with other materials (such as glass, carbon fiber or aluminum) to form composite materials with improved properties (such as flame retardancy, toughness, and metallicity).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Nylon Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nylon Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Nylon Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nylon Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nylon 12 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nylon Powder include TORAY, Evonik, 3D Systems, EOS, Silver Age and Farsoon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nylon Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nylon 12

Nylon 6

Other

Global Nylon Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Selective laser sintering (3D printing)

Electrostatic spraying

Fluid bed coating

High-end coatings

Cosmetics

Global Nylon Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nylon Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nylon Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nylon Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nylon Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TORAY

Evonik

3D Systems

EOS

Silver Age

Farsoon

