Nylon Powder Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)
Nylon Powder Industry
Nylon powder has excellent mechanical properties, it can be used for 3D printing, and it is also widely used in various civil and military applications. Nylon powder can also be combined with other materials (such as glass, carbon fiber or aluminum) to form composite materials with improved properties (such as flame retardancy, toughness, and metallicity).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Nylon Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nylon Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Nylon Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nylon Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nylon 12 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nylon Powder include TORAY, Evonik, 3D Systems, EOS, Silver Age and Farsoon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nylon Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nylon Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nylon 12
Nylon 6
Other
Global Nylon Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nylon Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Selective laser sintering (3D printing)
Electrostatic spraying
Fluid bed coating
High-end coatings
Cosmetics
Global Nylon Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nylon Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nylon Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nylon Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nylon Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Nylon Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TORAY
Evonik
3D Systems
EOS
Silver Age
Farsoon
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
