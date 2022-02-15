Wheel Balancer Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028

Wheel Balancer Industry

Wheel balancer is a device which can minimize the centrifugal force and the abnormal wear and tear of vehicle wheels. Wheel dynamic balance refers to the varying degrees centrifugal force in each direction when the wheel rotates. When dynamic balance the state is not good, centrifugal force of one direction is too large or too small, thus affecting the quality of, and it can easily cause a puncture or accidents after the tire mounted to the car. Therefore before the tires leave the factory or when repair and maintenance, wheel dynamic balance test should be carried out. And the testing tool is wheel balancer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wheel Balancer in global, including the following market information:

Global Wheel Balancer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wheel Balancer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Wheel Balancer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wheel Balancer market was valued at 809.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 980.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 15 inches or less Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wheel Balancer include Corghi, BOSCH, Snap-on, Hunter, Hennessy Industries, MAHA, CEMB, Cormach Srl and Ravaglioli, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wheel Balancer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Wheel Balancer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 15 inches or less

15 inches to 24 inches

Above 24 inches

Global Wheel Balancer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Wheel Balancer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

4S Shop

Repair Shop

Motor Vehicle Manufacturers

Others

Global Wheel Balancer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Wheel Balancer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wheel Balancer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wheel Balancer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wheel Balancer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Wheel Balancer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Corghi

BOSCH

Snap-on

Hunter

Hennessy Industries

MAHA

CEMB

Cormach Srl

Ravaglioli

Giuliano

DALIQIBAO

Bright

Balancer

Sino-Italian Taida

Coseng

Anchor

Kwingtone

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

