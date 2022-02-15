Automotive OLED Lighting Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Automotive OLED Lighting Industry

This report studies the OLED Automotive Lighting market, from angles of Company, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

OLED is an “organic light-emitting diode” (Organic Light Emitting Diode) acronym. Different from current a semiconductor crystal composition using LED, OLED is an organic material.

OLED offers completely new possibilities in lamp and luminaire design. As panel radiators they are suitable for use as signal light, taillight or even in the car interior lighting. The result: homogeneous light surfaces in all shapes and many colors, durable and energy efficient.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive OLED Lighting in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive OLED Lighting companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive OLED Lighting market was valued at 14 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 63 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Exterior Lighting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive OLED Lighting include OSRAM, Hella, Yeolight Technology, Konica Minolta Pioneer, Astron FIAMM, Stanley, Magneti Marelli, ZKW and Koito. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting

Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive OLED Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive OLED Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive OLED Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive OLED Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive OLED Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OSRAM

Hella

Yeolight Technology

Konica Minolta Pioneer

Astron FIAMM

Stanley

Magneti Marelli

ZKW

Koito

