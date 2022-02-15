Parking Meter Device Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Parking Meter Device Industry

Parking meter is a device used for collecting revenue in exchange for parking a vehicle at a particular place for limited time. Parking meters can be used as a tool for enforcing the street parking policy by municipalities. Parking meters are generally installed in high traffic areas. Parking meters are part of both public and private agencies’ parking management solutions. Public infrastructure such as transit stations, libraries, stadiums, tourist attractions, civic buildings, universities and hospitals generate high parking demand which is major driver for parking meter market. Traffic congestion caused by vehicles is an alarming problem both in developed as well as developing countries.

The Parking Meter Device industry can be broken down into several segments, Parking Meter (Single Space), Parking Kiosks (Multi Space), etc.

Across the world, the major players cover Flowbird, POM, Hectronic, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Parking Meter Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Parking Meter Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Parking Meter Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Parking Meter Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Parking Meter Device market was valued at 3321.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4756.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Parking Meter (Single Space) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Parking Meter Device include Flowbird, POM, T2 Systems, Hectronic, MacKay Meters, METRIC Group, IPS Group, Viatron and IEM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Parking Meter Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Parking Meter Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Parking Meter (Single Space)

Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

Global Parking Meter Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Parking Meter Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Others

Global Parking Meter Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Parking Meter Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Parking Meter Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Parking Meter Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Parking Meter Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Parking Meter Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Flowbird

POM

T2 Systems

Hectronic

MacKay Meters

METRIC Group

IPS Group

Viatron

IEM

Ventek International

CivicSmart

Parking BOXX

LocoMobi

Horoad Electronic

Kinouwell Tech

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

