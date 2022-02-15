Leisure Boats Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Leisure Boats Industry

Leisure Boats (or pleasure boat) is a boat used for personal, family, and sometimes sports recreation. Such watercraft is divided into two main categories: motorboats and Sailboats There are also rowboats and canoes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Leisure Boats in global, including the following market information:

Global Leisure Boats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Leisure Boats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Leisure Boats companies in 2021 (%)

The global Leisure Boats market was valued at 18350 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23560 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Motorboats Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Leisure Boats include Groupe Beneteau, Brunswick Corporation, Azimut Benetti Group, Lurssen Werft, Ferretti Group, White River Marine Group, Malibu Boats, Sanlorenzo and Mastercraft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Leisure Boats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Leisure Boats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Motorboats

Sailboats

Others

Global Leisure Boats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Leisure Boats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Private

Commercial

Global Leisure Boats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Leisure Boats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Leisure Boats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Leisure Boats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Leisure Boats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Leisure Boats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Groupe Beneteau

Brunswick Corporation

Azimut Benetti Group

Lurssen Werft

Ferretti Group

White River Marine Group

Malibu Boats

Sanlorenzo

Mastercraft

Sunseeker International

Princess Yachts

Horizon Yacht

Damen

HanseYachts AG

Alexander Marine

Smoker Craft

Yamaha Motor

Alumacraft Boat

Iconic Marine Group

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

