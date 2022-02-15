Leisure Boats Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)
Leisure Boats Industry
Leisure Boats (or pleasure boat) is a boat used for personal, family, and sometimes sports recreation. Such watercraft is divided into two main categories: motorboats and Sailboats There are also rowboats and canoes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Leisure Boats in global, including the following market information:
Global Leisure Boats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Leisure Boats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Leisure Boats companies in 2021 (%)
The global Leisure Boats market was valued at 18350 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23560 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Motorboats Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Leisure Boats include Groupe Beneteau, Brunswick Corporation, Azimut Benetti Group, Lurssen Werft, Ferretti Group, White River Marine Group, Malibu Boats, Sanlorenzo and Mastercraft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Leisure Boats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Leisure Boats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Motorboats
Sailboats
Others
Global Leisure Boats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Leisure Boats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Private
Commercial
Global Leisure Boats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Leisure Boats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Leisure Boats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Leisure Boats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Leisure Boats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Leisure Boats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Groupe Beneteau
Brunswick Corporation
Azimut Benetti Group
Lurssen Werft
Ferretti Group
White River Marine Group
Malibu Boats
Sanlorenzo
Mastercraft
Sunseeker International
Princess Yachts
Horizon Yacht
Damen
HanseYachts AG
Alexander Marine
Smoker Craft
Yamaha Motor
Alumacraft Boat
Iconic Marine Group
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
