Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry

The charging infrastructure industry has aligned with a common standard called the Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) protocol with this hierarchy for charging stations: location, electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) port, and connector.Electric vehicle charging station is an important element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of plug-in electric vehicles—including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market was valued at 1886.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6005.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AC Charging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure include Webasto, Leviton, Clipper Creek, ABB, Pod Point, Chargepoint, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Eaton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AC Charging

DC Charging

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Charging

Public Charging

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Webasto

Leviton

Clipper Creek

ABB

Pod Point

Chargepoint

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Eaton

IES Synergy

Efacec

DBT-CEV

Tesla

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co

Nichicon

Nitto Kogyo

BYD

Star Charge

TELD New Energy Co

NARI

Xuji Group

Shenzhen Auto Electric Power Plant Co

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

