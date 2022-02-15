Marine Electronic Navigation System Industry Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.
An Marine Electronic Navigation System, is also know as Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS). (is a geographic information system used for nautical navigation that complies with International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations as an alternative to paper nautical charts. IMO refers to similar systems not meeting the regulations as Electronic Chart Systems (ECSs).
The Marine Electronic Navigation System industry can be broken down into several segments, Vector Chart (ENC), Raster Chart (RNC), Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS), Others, etc.
Across the world, the major players cover Raytheon Anschütz GmbH, Simrad Yachting, B&G Company, Raymarine Marine Electronics, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd, SPOT LLC., KVH Industries, Inc., Icom America Inc., Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Electronic Navigation System in global, including the following market information:
Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Marine Electronic Navigation System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Marine Electronic Navigation System market was valued at 307.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 274.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -1.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vector Chart (ENC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marine Electronic Navigation System include RH Marine, Furuno Electric, Raytheon Anschütz, DANELEC MARINE, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine, StormGeo(Nautisk), Kongsberg Maritime, Raymarine Marine Electronics and Japan Radio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vector Chart (ENC)
Raster Chart (RNC)
Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Defense
Commercial
Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Marine Electronic Navigation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Marine Electronic Navigation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Marine Electronic Navigation System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Marine Electronic Navigation System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
RH Marine
Furuno Electric
Raytheon Anschütz
DANELEC MARINE
Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine
StormGeo(Nautisk)
Kongsberg Maritime
Raymarine Marine Electronics
Japan Radio
B&G Company
Simrad Yachting
Highlander
Dalian Navtech Information
Xinuo Information Technology
