Marine Electronic Navigation System Industry Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.

Marine Electronic Navigation System Industry

An Marine Electronic Navigation System, is also know as Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS). (is a geographic information system used for nautical navigation that complies with International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations as an alternative to paper nautical charts. IMO refers to similar systems not meeting the regulations as Electronic Chart Systems (ECSs).

The Marine Electronic Navigation System industry can be broken down into several segments, Vector Chart (ENC), Raster Chart (RNC), Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS), Others, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover Raytheon Anschütz GmbH, Simrad Yachting, B&G Company, Raymarine Marine Electronics, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd, SPOT LLC., KVH Industries, Inc., Icom America Inc., Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Electronic Navigation System in global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Marine Electronic Navigation System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Electronic Navigation System market was valued at 307.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 274.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -1.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vector Chart (ENC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Electronic Navigation System include RH Marine, Furuno Electric, Raytheon Anschütz, DANELEC MARINE, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine, StormGeo(Nautisk), Kongsberg Maritime, Raymarine Marine Electronics and Japan Radio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vector Chart (ENC)

Raster Chart (RNC)

Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defense

Commercial

Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Marine Electronic Navigation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Electronic Navigation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Electronic Navigation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marine Electronic Navigation System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Marine Electronic Navigation System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RH Marine

Furuno Electric

Raytheon Anschütz

DANELEC MARINE

Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine

StormGeo(Nautisk)

Kongsberg Maritime

Raymarine Marine Electronics

Japan Radio

B&G Company

Simrad Yachting

Highlander

Dalian Navtech Information

Xinuo Information Technology

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

