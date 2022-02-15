Vehicle Optical Lens Industry Market Size And Forecast (2022 – 2028)

Vehicle Optical Lens Industry

Vehicle optical lens is a lens specially designed for automotive applications.

With the improvement of automotive intelligence, the demand for automotive lenses will grow rapidly: Vision applications are believed to achieve the next important comfort and safety function in the process of autonomous driving. In addition, it has become a standard for autonomous driving and ADAS applications, supporting sensor fusion technology. This technology combines and processes information collected from on-board cameras and radars to identify the environment around the car. It is expected that all cars will be equipped with a 360-degree surround view system. In addition, rearview mirrors will be replaced by on-board cameras, and autonomous driving will require drivers to monitor to improve safety. Electronic rearview mirrors based on vehicle cameras will realize object detection, viewing angle modification and zoom functions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Optical Lens in global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicle Optical Lens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vehicle Optical Lens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vehicle Optical Lens companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle Optical Lens market was valued at 1379.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2730.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Front View Lens Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Optical Lens include Sunny Optical, Hitachi Maxell, Sekonix, Nidec Sankyo, Ricoh, Shinwa, Largan Precision, Lianchuang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd and Sunex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle Optical Lens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Optical Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Front View Lens

Rear or Surround View Lens

Interior Vision Lens

Others

Global Vehicle Optical Lens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Optical Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Vehicle Optical Lens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Optical Lens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicle Optical Lens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicle Optical Lens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vehicle Optical Lens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vehicle Optical Lens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sunny Optical

Hitachi Maxell

Sekonix

Nidec Sankyo

Ricoh

Shinwa

Largan Precision

Lianchuang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

Sunex

Ofilm

Genius Electronic Optical

Zhejiang Quartz Crystal Optoelectronic

Union Optech

Ningbo Yongxin Optics

Fujian Forecam Optics

Phenix Optical

Calin Technology

Asia Optical

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

