Automotive Flush Door Handles Industry Market Gets a Jolt (2022 – 2028)

Automotive Flush Door Handles Industry

Compared with the traditional door handles that open outside the car, the flush door handles are built into the door body and integrated with the door, making the body shape more beautiful, which can arouse the user’s desire to buy. At the same time, it can reduce the windward side of the vehicle and improve the power of the vehicle. Therefore, flush door handles are more and more used in luxury vehicles. With the development of technology, the cost of flush door handles has continued to decrease, and it has also begun to appear in mainstream vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Flush Door Handles in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Flush Door Handles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Flush Door Handles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Flush Door Handles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Flush Door Handles market was valued at 528.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4798.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 37.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spiral Hidden Door Handles for Automobile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Flush Door Handles include ITW Automotive, Huf Group, VAST, U-Shin, HuaDe Holding Group Co.,Ltd., Shanghai Ruier Industrial Co., Ltd. and Illinois Tool Works Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Flush Door Handles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Flush Door Handles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spiral Hidden Door Handles for Automobile

Translational Hidden Door Handles for Automobile

Global Automotive Flush Door Handles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Flush Door Handles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mainstream Models

Luxury Models

Global Automotive Flush Door Handles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Flush Door Handles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Flush Door Handles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Flush Door Handles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Flush Door Handles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Flush Door Handles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ITW Automotive

Huf Group

VAST

U-Shin

HuaDe Holding Group Co.,Ltd.

Shanghai Ruier Industrial Co., Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

