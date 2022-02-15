Road Bicycle Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)
Road Bicycle Industry
Road Bikes is used to describe bicycles built for traveling at speed on paved roads. Some sources use the term to mean racing bicycle. Other sources specifically exclude racing bicycles from the definition, using the term to mean a bicycle of a similar style but built more for endurance and less the fast bursts of speed desired in a racing bicycle; as such, they usually have more gear combinations and fewer hi-tech racing features.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Road Bicycle in global, including the following market information:
Global Road Bicycle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Road Bicycle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Road Bicycle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Road Bicycle market was valued at 4302 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4753.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Road Bike Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Road Bicycle include Giant, Trek, Accell, Merida, Cube, Cannondale, Grimaldi Industri, Specialized and Fuji Bikes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Road Bicycle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Road Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Road Bike
Carbon Fiber Road Bike
Others
Global Road Bicycle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Road Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation Tools
Racing
Global Road Bicycle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Road Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Road Bicycle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Road Bicycle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Road Bicycle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Road Bicycle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Giant
Trek
Accell
Merida
Cube
Cannondale
Grimaldi Industri
Specialized
Fuji Bikes
Hero Cycles
Scott Sports
LOOK
Atlas
Xidesheng Bicycle
Shanghai Phonex
KHS
