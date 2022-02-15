Road Bicycle Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)

Road Bicycle Industry

Road Bikes is used to describe bicycles built for traveling at speed on paved roads. Some sources use the term to mean racing bicycle. Other sources specifically exclude racing bicycles from the definition, using the term to mean a bicycle of a similar style but built more for endurance and less the fast bursts of speed desired in a racing bicycle; as such, they usually have more gear combinations and fewer hi-tech racing features.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Road Bicycle in global, including the following market information:

Global Road Bicycle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Road Bicycle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Road Bicycle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Road Bicycle market was valued at 4302 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4753.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Road Bike Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Road Bicycle include Giant, Trek, Accell, Merida, Cube, Cannondale, Grimaldi Industri, Specialized and Fuji Bikes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Road Bicycle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Road Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Road Bike

Carbon Fiber Road Bike

Others

Global Road Bicycle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Road Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation Tools

Racing

Global Road Bicycle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Road Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Road Bicycle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Road Bicycle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Road Bicycle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Road Bicycle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Giant

Trek

Accell

Merida

Cube

Cannondale

Grimaldi Industri

Specialized

Fuji Bikes

Hero Cycles

Scott Sports

LOOK

Atlas

Xidesheng Bicycle

Shanghai Phonex

KHS

