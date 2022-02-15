Magnesium Hydroxide Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)
Magnesium Hydroxide Industry
Magnesium Hydroxide is an inorganic compound with the formula Mg(OH)2. In the market, there are mainly two forms of magnesium hydroxide, including magnesium hydroxide slurry and magnesium hydroxide power. Suspension of magnesium hydroxide in water is magnesium hydroxide slurry with the content is commonly 40%-60%. While for the magnesium hydroxide power, it owns good absorbability due to the large specific surface area. In the report, all of the data are mainly based on anhydrous (100% Mg(OH)2) magnesium hydroxide.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Hydroxide in global, including the following market information:
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Magnesium Hydroxide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Magnesium Hydroxide market was valued at 758.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1005.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemical Synthesis Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Magnesium Hydroxide include Ube Materials, Martin Marietta, Kyowa Chemical, RHI Magnesita, ICL, Konoshima Chemical, Russian Mining Chemical, Nedmag and SPI Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chemical Synthesis Method
Physical Method
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment
Flame Retardant Industry
Pharmaceutical & Food
Other
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Magnesium Hydroxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Magnesium Hydroxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Magnesium Hydroxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Magnesium Hydroxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ube Materials
Martin Marietta
Kyowa Chemical
RHI Magnesita
ICL
Konoshima Chemical
Russian Mining Chemical
Nedmag
SPI Pharma
Huber
Xinyang Minerals
Qinghai Best
Liaoning Deer
Dandong Yungsing
Weifang Yuandong
Yantai FR Flame Technology
Qinghai West Magnesium
ShanDong LuHua
Weifang Haililong
Lianyungang Nippo Group
Zhejiang Lianda
Naikai Salt
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
