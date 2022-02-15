Ebikes Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028
Ebikes Industry
Electric Bike is one kind of traffic tool which uses the battery as the main power energy. The electric bikes usually have treadles; in case of low battery, it can be driven by human. Currently, the battery type is mainly lead-acid batteries, but the lithium ion battery has a tendency to replace lead-acid battery.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ebikes in global, including the following market information:
Global Ebikes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ebikes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ebikes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ebikes market was valued at 287.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 419 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lead-acid battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ebikes include Accell Group, Yadea, E-Joe, AIMA, Benelli, Alton, Incalcu, BESV and XDS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ebikes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ebikes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lead-acid battery
Lithium ion battery
Other
Global Ebikes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ebikes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commuter
Entertainment
Global Ebikes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ebikes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ebikes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ebikes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ebikes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ebikes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Accell Group
Yadea
E-Joe
AIMA
Benelli
Alton
Incalcu
BESV
XDS
VOLT
SOHOO
Solex
Ancheer
GOnow
JIVR
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
