Amifostine Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Amifostine (Ethiofos) is a cytoprotective adjuvant used in cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy involving DNA-binding chemotherapeutic agents. It is marketed by Clinigen under the trade name Ethyol.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Amifostine in global, including the following market information:

Global Amifostine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Amifostine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Amifostine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Amifostine market was valued at 51 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 59 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

400mg/Dose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Amifostine include Clinigen, Sun Pharmaceutical, Taj Pharmaceuticals, Merro Pharmaceutical, Luye Pharma and Mingren Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Amifostine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Amifostine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

400mg/Dose

500mg/Dose

Global Amifostine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Amifostine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Head and Neck Cancer Adjuvant Therapy

Others

Global Amifostine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Amifostine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Amifostine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Amifostine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Amifostine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Amifostine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clinigen

Sun Pharmaceutical

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Merro Pharmaceutical

Luye Pharma

Mingren Pharma

