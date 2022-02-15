Rollator Walker Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)

Rollator Walker Industry

Rollator Walker which is also named as the rolling walking, rollator is a walker with a wheel at the bottom of each leg. There are 3 wheel rollators and 4 wheel rollators, and most have some kind of a pouch or basket to carry your things. Rollators are perfect for use outdoors where the surfaces may be uneven. They can also be used indoors, and some are even narrow enough to navigate through tricky halls and doorways.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rollator Walker in global, including the following market information:

Global Rollator Walker Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rollator Walker Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rollator Walker companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rollator Walker market was valued at 101.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 148.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

3 Wheel Rollators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rollator Walker include Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, TOPRO, Sunrise, Medline Industries, Human Care, Graham-Field, Thuasne, Karman and Meyra, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rollator Walker Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rollator Walker Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3 Wheel Rollators

4 Wheel Rollators

Others

Global Rollator Walker Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rollator Walker Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

65 to 85 Years Old

Above 85 Years Old

Young Population

Global Rollator Walker Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rollator Walker Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rollator Walker revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rollator Walker revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rollator Walker sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rollator Walker sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

TOPRO

Sunrise

Medline Industries

Human Care

Graham-Field

Thuasne

Karman

Meyra

Kaiyang Medical Technology

Roscoe Medical

Dongfang

Evolution Technologies

Briggs Healthcare

Cardinal Health

Matsunaga

Trionic Sverige

Invacare

Access

Bischoff & Bischoff

HomCom

Nova

TrustCare

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

