Pasta Sauce Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Pasta sauce is commonly used to make paste a better taste. Generally speaking, Pasta sauce is divided into red sauce, green sauce, white sauce and black sauce. Red sauce is mainly made of tomato sauce, which is the most common basis of many flavors; green sauce made of basil, pine nuts and olive oil, is more special and rich; white sauce made of salt-free sauce, is mainly for the baked noodles, thousands of layers and seafood category of pasta; black sauce is made of cuttlefish sauce.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pasta Sauce in global, including the following market information:
Global Pasta Sauce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pasta Sauce Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Pasta Sauce companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pasta Sauce market was valued at 6029.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8363.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Red Sauce Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pasta Sauce include Mizkan, Campbell, Barilla, Dolmio, Hunts, Heinz, Newman’s Own, B&G Foods and Premier Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pasta Sauce Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pasta Sauce Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Red Sauce
Green Sauce
White Sauce
Black Sauce
Global Pasta Sauce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pasta Sauce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dried Pasta
Fresh Pasta
Others
Global Pasta Sauce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pasta Sauce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pasta Sauce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pasta Sauce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pasta Sauce sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Pasta Sauce sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mizkan
Campbell
Barilla
Dolmio
Hunts
Heinz
Newman’s Own
B&G Foods
Premier Foods
Knorr
Giovanni Rana
Leggos
Del Monte Foods
Sacla
Francesco Rinaldi
Private Labels
NAPOLINA
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
