Pasta Sauce Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Pasta Sauce Industry

The Strain Gauges market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Pasta sauce is commonly used to make paste a better taste. Generally speaking, Pasta sauce is divided into red sauce, green sauce, white sauce and black sauce. Red sauce is mainly made of tomato sauce, which is the most common basis of many flavors; green sauce made of basil, pine nuts and olive oil, is more special and rich; white sauce made of salt-free sauce, is mainly for the baked noodles, thousands of layers and seafood category of pasta; black sauce is made of cuttlefish sauce.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pasta Sauce in global, including the following market information:

Global Pasta Sauce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pasta Sauce Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Pasta Sauce companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pasta Sauce market was valued at 6029.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8363.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Red Sauce Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pasta Sauce include Mizkan, Campbell, Barilla, Dolmio, Hunts, Heinz, Newman’s Own, B&G Foods and Premier Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pasta Sauce Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pasta Sauce Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Red Sauce

Green Sauce

White Sauce

Black Sauce

Global Pasta Sauce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pasta Sauce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dried Pasta

Fresh Pasta

Others

Global Pasta Sauce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pasta Sauce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pasta Sauce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pasta Sauce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pasta Sauce sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Pasta Sauce sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mizkan

Campbell

Barilla

Dolmio

Hunts

Heinz

Newman’s Own

B&G Foods

Premier Foods

Knorr

Giovanni Rana

Leggos

Del Monte Foods

Sacla

Francesco Rinaldi

Private Labels

NAPOLINA

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

