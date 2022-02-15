Abrasives Industry Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.
Abrasives Industry
An abrasive is a material, often a mineral, that is used to shape or finish a workpiece through rubbing which leads to part of the workpiece being worn away by friction. While finishing a material often means polishing it to gain a smooth, reflective surface, the process can also involve roughening as in satin, matte or beaded finishes. In short, the ceramics which are used to cut, grind and polish other softer materials are known as abrasives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Abrasives in global, including the following market information:
Global Abrasives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Abrasives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Abrasives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Abrasives market was valued at 14980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22570 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bonded Abrasives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Abrasives include Saint-Gobain, 3M, Murugappa, Tyrolit, Noritake, Asahi, Huanghe Whirlwind, Hermes Schleifmittel and Husqvarna, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Abrasives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Abrasives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bonded Abrasives
Coated Abrasives
Super Abrasives
Global Abrasives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Abrasives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Machinery
Metal Fabrication
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Global Abrasives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Abrasives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Abrasives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Abrasives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Abrasives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Abrasives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain
3M
Murugappa
Tyrolit
Noritake
Asahi
Huanghe Whirlwind
Hermes Schleifmittel
Husqvarna
Bosch
Fujimi
Pferd
Sharpness
Rhodius
Klingspor
Suhner
Dronco (Osborn)
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
