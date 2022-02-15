Spirulina Industry Market Size And Forecast (2022 – 2028)
Spirulina Industry
Spirulina is a microscopic spiral shaped blue-green vegetable algae which grows in mineral-rich freshwater and saltwater sources. It provides an abundance of protein, vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, essential fatty acids, phytonutrients, and antioxidants.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spirulina in global, including the following market information:
Global Spirulina Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Spirulina Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Spirulina companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spirulina market was valued at 148.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 199.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spirulina Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spirulina include DIC, Cyanotech, Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, King Dnarmsa, CBN, Green-A, Spirin and Chenghai Bao ER, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spirulina Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Spirulina Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spirulina Powder
Spirulina Tablet
Spirulina Extracts
Global Spirulina Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Spirulina Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Health Products
Feed
Others
Global Spirulina Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Spirulina Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Spirulina revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Spirulina revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Spirulina sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Spirulina sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DIC
Cyanotech
Parry Nutraceuticals
Hydrolina Biotech
King Dnarmsa
CBN
Green-A
Spirin
Chenghai Bao ER
Shenliu
SBD
Lanbao
Tianjian
Wuli Lvqi
Gangfa
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
