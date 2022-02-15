Explosion Proof Motor Industry Market Gets a Jolt (2022 – 2028)

Explosion Proof Motor Industry

Explosion Proof Motor is a type of motor that used in explosive gas environment and explosive dust environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Explosion Proof Motor in global, including the following market information:

Global Explosion Proof Motor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Explosion Proof Motor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five Explosion Proof Motor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Explosion Proof Motor market was valued at 2986 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3785 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EXd Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Explosion Proof Motor include Toshiba, ABB, Siemens, WEG, Regal Beloit, Hyosung, Nidec, TECO- Westinghouse and Kollmorgen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Explosion Proof Motor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Explosion Proof Motor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EXd Type

Increased-Safety Type

Other Types

Global Explosion Proof Motor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Explosion Proof Motor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coal Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Other Industry

Global Explosion Proof Motor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Explosion Proof Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Explosion Proof Motor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Explosion Proof Motor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Explosion Proof Motor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Explosion Proof Motor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toshiba

ABB

Siemens

WEG

Regal Beloit

Hyosung

Nidec

TECO- Westinghouse

Kollmorgen

Lafert

Brook Crompton

Wolong

Jiamusi Electric Machine

Dazhong Electro Motors

Anda Explosion-proof Electrical

SEC Electric Machinery

Gaoke Dianji

