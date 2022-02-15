Strain Gauges Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)
Strain Gauges Industry Market 2022
Strain Gauges Industry
The Strain Gauges market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Strain Gauges, also called Strain Gages, are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Strain Gauges in global, including the following market information:
Global Strain Gauges Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Strain Gauges Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Strain Gauges companies in 2021 (%)
The global Strain Gauges market was valued at 200.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 266.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stress Analysis Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Strain Gauges include VPG, HBM, Zemic, Yiling, HYCSYQ, NMB, KYOWA, LCT and Omega, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Strain Gauges Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Strain Gauges Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stress Analysis Type
Transducer Type
Other (for Special Applications)
Global Strain Gauges Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Strain Gauges Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics and Measurement
Construction
Industrial
Other
Global Strain Gauges Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Strain Gauges Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Strain Gauges revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Strain Gauges revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Strain Gauges sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Strain Gauges sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
VPG
HBM
Zemic
Yiling
HYCSYQ
NMB
KYOWA
LCT
Omega
TML
BCM
Piezo-Metrics
Hualanhai
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
