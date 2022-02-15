Party Balloon Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)
Party Balloon Industry
The Party Balloon market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Party Balloons are air-tight bags made out of latex a light material or foil that can be inflated with air or other gas. The ordinary air, or other gases such as helium, can be forced into them for expansion purposes. Latex balloons are available in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors to delight children and adults at birthday parties and other festive occasions or used as a tool of advertisement.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Party Balloon in global, including the following market information:
Global Party Balloon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Party Balloon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Party Balloon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Party Balloon market was valued at 725 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 955.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Latex Party Balloon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Party Balloon include Latex Occidental, CTI Industries, BELBAL, Pioneer Balloon, Sempertex, Gemar Balloons, Amscan, Colour Way and Xingcheng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Party Balloon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Party Balloon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Latex Party Balloon
Foil Party Balloon
Global Party Balloon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Party Balloon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Party Balloon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Party Balloon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Party Balloon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Party Balloon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Party Balloon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Party Balloon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Latex Occidental
CTI Industries
BELBAL
Pioneer Balloon
Sempertex
Gemar Balloons
Amscan
Colour Way
Xingcheng
Maple City Rubber
Rubek Balloons
Balonevi
Tailloon
York Impex
Hengli Latex Products
BK Latex
Tongle Latex Products
Guohua Latex Products
Xiong County Shaohua Latex Products
Jaya Latexindo Internusa
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
