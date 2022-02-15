Double Sided Adhesive Tape Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Double Sided Adhesive Tape Industry

The Double Sided Adhesive Tape market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Double-sided tape is any pressure-sensitive tape that is coated with adhesive on both sides. It is designed to stick two surfaces together, often in a way which is not visible in the end product, due to it being in between the objects rather than overlaying them.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Double Sided Adhesive Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Double Sided Adhesive Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Double Sided Adhesive Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thin Double Coated Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Double Sided Adhesive Tape include 3M, TESA, Nitto Denko, Berry Plastics, SEKISUI, Lintec, Flexcon, Shurtape and Intertape, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thin Double Coated Tapes

Thin Transfer Tapes

Foam Tapes

Fastening Material

Others

Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Daily Commodities

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Device

Construction

Appliances

Others

Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Double Sided Adhesive Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Double Sided Adhesive Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Double Sided Adhesive Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Double Sided Adhesive Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

TESA

Nitto Denko

Berry Plastics

SEKISUI

Lintec

Flexcon

Shurtape

Intertape

Scapa

Yem Chio

Adhesives Research

KK Enterprise

BO.MA

DeWAL

Zhongshan Crown

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

