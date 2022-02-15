Double Sided Adhesive Tape Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028
Double Sided Adhesive Tape Industry
The Double Sided Adhesive Tape market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Double-sided tape is any pressure-sensitive tape that is coated with adhesive on both sides. It is designed to stick two surfaces together, often in a way which is not visible in the end product, due to it being in between the objects rather than overlaying them.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Double Sided Adhesive Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Double Sided Adhesive Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Double Sided Adhesive Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thin Double Coated Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Double Sided Adhesive Tape include 3M, TESA, Nitto Denko, Berry Plastics, SEKISUI, Lintec, Flexcon, Shurtape and Intertape, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thin Double Coated Tapes
Thin Transfer Tapes
Foam Tapes
Fastening Material
Others
Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Daily Commodities
Automotive
Electronics
Medical Device
Construction
Appliances
Others
Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Double Sided Adhesive Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Double Sided Adhesive Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Double Sided Adhesive Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Double Sided Adhesive Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
TESA
Nitto Denko
Berry Plastics
SEKISUI
Lintec
Flexcon
Shurtape
Intertape
Scapa
Yem Chio
Adhesives Research
KK Enterprise
BO.MA
DeWAL
Zhongshan Crown
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
