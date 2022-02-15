Router Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)

Router Industry

The Router market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Router in global, including the following market information:

Global Router Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Router Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Router companies in 2021 (%)

The global Router market was valued at 19750 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

150Mbps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Router include TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS, Huawei, Qihoo 360, Gee and Xiaomi. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Router Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Router Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

150Mbps

300Mbps

450Mbps

Others

Global Router Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Router Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Office Using

Entertainment Using

Global Router Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Router Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Router revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Router revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Router sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Router sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TP-LINK

D-Link

Tenda

NETGEAR

ASUS

Huawei

Qihoo 360

Gee

Xiaomi

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

