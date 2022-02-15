Router Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)
Router Industry
The Router market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Router in global, including the following market information:
Global Router Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Router Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Router companies in 2021 (%)
The global Router market was valued at 19750 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
150Mbps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Router include TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS, Huawei, Qihoo 360, Gee and Xiaomi. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Router Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Router Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
150Mbps
300Mbps
450Mbps
Others
Global Router Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Router Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Office Using
Entertainment Using
Global Router Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Router Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Router revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Router revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Router sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Router sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TP-LINK
D-Link
Tenda
NETGEAR
ASUS
Huawei
Qihoo 360
Gee
Xiaomi
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
