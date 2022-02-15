Hookah Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Hookah Industry

The Hookah market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basin—often glass-based—before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). Health risks of smoking hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hookah in global, including the following market information:

Global Hookah Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hookah Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hookah companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hookah market was valued at 77 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 90 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2 Hose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hookah include Al Fakher Hookahs, Starbuzz Hookahs, FUMARI, Mya Hookah, Evolution Hookahs, Anahi Hookahs, Regal Hookahs, Tianbao Glass and Ed Hardy Hookah. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hookah Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hookah Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2 Hose

3 Hose

Other

Global Hookah Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hookah Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Group Use

Personal Use

Global Hookah Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hookah Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hookah revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hookah revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hookah sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hookah sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Al Fakher Hookahs

Starbuzz Hookahs

FUMARI

Mya Hookah

Evolution Hookahs

Anahi Hookahs

Regal Hookahs

Tianbao Glass

Ed Hardy Hookah

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

