Oral Irrigator Industry Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.
Oral Irrigator Industry
The Oral Irrigator market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
An oral irrigator (also called a dental water jet) is a home care device that uses a stream of pulsating water to remove plaque and food debris between teeth and below the gumline and improve gingival health.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oral Irrigator in global, including the following market information:
Global Oral Irrigator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oral Irrigator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Oral Irrigator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oral Irrigator market was valued at 818 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2230.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Countertop Oral Irrigator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oral Irrigator include Water Pik, Philips, Panasonic, Oral-B, Jetpik, Aquapick, Conair Corporation, Hydro Floss and Matwave, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oral Irrigator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oral Irrigator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Countertop Oral Irrigator
Cordless Oral Irrigator
Global Oral Irrigator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oral Irrigator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Dentistry
Global Oral Irrigator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oral Irrigator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oral Irrigator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oral Irrigator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oral Irrigator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Oral Irrigator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Water Pik
Philips
Panasonic
Oral-B
Jetpik
Aquapick
Conair Corporation
Hydro Floss
Matwave
Pro-Floss
H2Oral
H2Ofloss
Candeon
Risun
P&G
Fly Cat Oral Care
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
