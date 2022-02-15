Oral Irrigator Industry Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.

Oral Irrigator Industry

The Oral Irrigator market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

An oral irrigator (also called a dental water jet) is a home care device that uses a stream of pulsating water to remove plaque and food debris between teeth and below the gumline and improve gingival health.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oral Irrigator in global, including the following market information:

Global Oral Irrigator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oral Irrigator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Oral Irrigator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oral Irrigator market was valued at 818 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2230.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Countertop Oral Irrigator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oral Irrigator include Water Pik, Philips, Panasonic, Oral-B, Jetpik, Aquapick, Conair Corporation, Hydro Floss and Matwave, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oral Irrigator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oral Irrigator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Countertop Oral Irrigator

Cordless Oral Irrigator

Global Oral Irrigator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oral Irrigator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Dentistry

Global Oral Irrigator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oral Irrigator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oral Irrigator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oral Irrigator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oral Irrigator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Oral Irrigator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Water Pik

Philips

Panasonic

Oral-B

Jetpik

Aquapick

Conair Corporation

Hydro Floss

Matwave

Pro-Floss

H2Oral

H2Ofloss

Candeon

Risun

P&G

Fly Cat Oral Care

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

