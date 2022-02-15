American Football Helmet Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)

American Football Helmet Industry

The American Football Helmet market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

American Football Helmets is a piece of protective equipment used mainly in American football and Canadian football. It consists of a hard-plastic shell with thick padding on the inside, a face mask made of one or more plastic-coated metal bars, and a chinstrap. Each position has a different type of face mask to balance protection and visibility, and some players add polycarbonate visors to their helmets, which are used to protect their eyes from glare and impacts. Helmets are a requirement at all levels of organized football, except for non-tackle variations such as flag football. Although they are protective, players can and do still suffer head injuries such as concussions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of American Football Helmet in global, including the following market information:

Global American Football Helmet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global American Football Helmet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five American Football Helmet companies in 2021 (%)

The global American Football Helmet market was valued at 154.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 167.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adult American Football Helmets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of American Football Helmet include Riddell, Schutt, Xenith, VICIS and SG Helmets, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global American Football Helmet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global American Football Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adult American Football Helmets

Youth American Football Helmets

Global American Football Helmet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global American Football Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Profession Player

Amateur Player

Global American Football Helmet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global American Football Helmet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies American Football Helmet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies American Football Helmet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies American Football Helmet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies American Football Helmet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Riddell

Schutt

Xenith

VICIS

SG Helmets

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

