Valves Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028

Valves Industry
The Valves market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
A valve is a device or natural object that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are technically fittings, but are usually discussed as a separate category. In an open valve, fluid flows in a direction from higher pressure to lower pressure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Valves in global, including the following market information:
Global Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Valves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Valves market was valued at 47440 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 60530 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ball Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Valves include Emerson, IMI, Kitz Group, Flowserve, GE, Crane Company, Metso, Cameron (Schlumberger) and KSB Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ball Valves
Gate Valves
Butterfly Valves
Globe Valves
Others
Global Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Chemical
Others
Global Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Emerson
IMI
Kitz Group
Flowserve
GE
Crane Company
Metso
Cameron (Schlumberger)
KSB Group
Velan
NEWAY
SANHUA
YUANDA VALVE
Watts Water Technologies
Honeywell International, Inc.
Bürkert Fluid Control Systems
AVK Group
Circor Energy
Johnson Controls
DunAn
Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd
SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC
SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP
CHAODA
DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD
BTL
JIANGSU SHENTONG
WEFLO
Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd.
Parker Hannifin
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
