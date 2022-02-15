Valves Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028

Valves Industry

The Valves market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

A valve is a device or natural object that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are technically fittings, but are usually discussed as a separate category. In an open valve, fluid flows in a direction from higher pressure to lower pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Valves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Valves market was valued at 47440 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 60530 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ball Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Valves include Emerson, IMI, Kitz Group, Flowserve, GE, Crane Company, Metso, Cameron (Schlumberger) and KSB Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ball Valves

Gate Valves

Butterfly Valves

Globe Valves

Others

Global Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical

Others

Global Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emerson

IMI

Kitz Group

Flowserve

GE

Crane Company

Metso

Cameron (Schlumberger)

KSB Group

Velan

NEWAY

SANHUA

YUANDA VALVE

Watts Water Technologies

Honeywell International, Inc.

Bürkert Fluid Control Systems

AVK Group

Circor Energy

Johnson Controls

DunAn

Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd

SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC

SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP

CHAODA

DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD

BTL

JIANGSU SHENTONG

WEFLO

Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd.

Parker Hannifin

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

