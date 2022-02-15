Solder Ball Industry Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.
Solder Ball Industry
The Solder Ball market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
In integrated circuit packaging, a solder ball, also a solder bump (often referred to simply as “ball” or “bumps”) is a ball of solder that provides the contact between the chip package and the printed circuit board, as well as between stacked packages in multichip modules. The Solder Ball can be placed manually or by automated equipment, and are held in place with a tacky flux.
Solder Ball are very small spheres of high-purity solder for micro soldering system. The most important advantages of Solder Ball are their very clean surfaces and exact solder quantity control. Most suitable for Ball Grid Array, Multi-Chip Module, Chip On board Flip Chip and CSP.
The Solder Ball industry can be broken down into several segments, Lead Solder Ball and Lead Free Solder Ball.
Across the world, the major players cover Senju Metal, DS HiMetal, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solder Ball in global, including the following market information:
Global Solder Ball Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solder Ball Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Solder Ball companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solder Ball market was valued at 259.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 395.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lead Solder Ball Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solder Ball include Senju Metal, Accurus, DS HiMetal, NMC, MKE, PMTC, Indium Corporation, YCTC and Shenmao Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solder Ball Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Solder Ball Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lead Solder Ball
Lead Free Solder Ball
Global Solder Ball Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Solder Ball Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BGA
CSP & WLCSP
Flip-Chip & Others
Global Solder Ball Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Solder Ball Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solder Ball revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solder Ball revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solder Ball sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Solder Ball sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Senju Metal
Accurus
DS HiMetal
NMC
MKE
PMTC
Indium Corporation
YCTC
Shenmao Technology
Shanghai hiking solder material
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
