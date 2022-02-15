Solder Ball Industry Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.

Solder Ball Industry

The Solder Ball market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

In integrated circuit packaging, a solder ball, also a solder bump (often referred to simply as “ball” or “bumps”) is a ball of solder that provides the contact between the chip package and the printed circuit board, as well as between stacked packages in multichip modules. The Solder Ball can be placed manually or by automated equipment, and are held in place with a tacky flux.

Solder Ball are very small spheres of high-purity solder for micro soldering system. The most important advantages of Solder Ball are their very clean surfaces and exact solder quantity control. Most suitable for Ball Grid Array, Multi-Chip Module, Chip On board Flip Chip and CSP.

The Solder Ball industry can be broken down into several segments, Lead Solder Ball and Lead Free Solder Ball.

Across the world, the major players cover Senju Metal, DS HiMetal, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solder Ball in global, including the following market information:

Global Solder Ball Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solder Ball Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Solder Ball companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solder Ball market was valued at 259.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 395.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lead Solder Ball Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solder Ball include Senju Metal, Accurus, DS HiMetal, NMC, MKE, PMTC, Indium Corporation, YCTC and Shenmao Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solder Ball Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Solder Ball Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lead Solder Ball

Lead Free Solder Ball

Global Solder Ball Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Solder Ball Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BGA

CSP & WLCSP

Flip-Chip & Others

Global Solder Ball Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Solder Ball Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solder Ball revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solder Ball revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solder Ball sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Solder Ball sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Senju Metal

Accurus

DS HiMetal

NMC

MKE

PMTC

Indium Corporation

YCTC

Shenmao Technology

Shanghai hiking solder material

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

