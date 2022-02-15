Diamond Wire Industry Market Size And Forecast (2022 – 2028)
The Diamond Wire market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Diamond wire cutting (DWC) is the process of using wire of various diameters and lengths, impregnated with diamond dust of various sizes to cut through materials. Because of the hardness of diamonds, this cutting technique can cut through almost any material that is softer than the diamond abrasive.
A “diamond wire” is a tool used to thinly slice rectangular silicon ingots that are pre-cut to the dimensions of each wafer. It is a threadlike slicing tool made with a thin piano wire with diamond granules firmly attached and is thinner than a human hair.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diamond Wire in global, including the following market information:
Global Diamond Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Diamond Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Km)
Global top five Diamond Wire companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diamond Wire market was valued at 2764.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electroplated Diamond Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diamond Wire include Asahi Diamond, Nakamura Choukou, Diamond Pauber, SCHMID, Metron, DIAT New Material, Noritake, Nanjing Sanchao and A.L.M.T., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diamond Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Km)
Global Diamond Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electroplated Diamond Wire
Resin Diamond Wire
Global Diamond Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Km)
Global Diamond Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Solar Silicon Cutting
LED Sapphire Cutting
Others
Global Diamond Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Km)
Global Diamond Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Diamond Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Diamond Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Diamond Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Km)
Key companies Diamond Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asahi Diamond
Nakamura Choukou
Diamond Pauber
SCHMID
Metron
DIAT New Material
Noritake
Nanjing Sanchao
A.L.M.T.
Sino-Crystal Diamond
Henan Yicheng
Zhejiang Ruiyi
Tony Tech
READ
ILJIN Diamond
Logomatic
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
