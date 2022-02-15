SSL VPN Industry Market Gets a Jolt (2022 – 2028)

SSL VPN Industry

The SSL VPN market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

This report studies the SSL VPN market, An SSL VPN (Secure Sockets Layer virtual private network) is a form of VPN that can be used with a standard Web browser. In contrast to the traditional Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) VPN, an SSL VPN does not require the installation of specialized client software on the end user’s computer. It’s used to give remote users with access to Web applications, client/server applications and internal network connections.

A virtual private network (VPN) provides a secure communications mechanism for data and other information transmitted between two endpoints. An SSL VPN consists of one or more VPN devices to which the user connects by using his Web browser. The traffic between the Web browser and the SSL VPN device is encrypted with the SSL protocol or its successor, the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol.

SSL Portal VPN: This type of SSL VPN allows for a single SSL connection to a Web site so the end user can securely access multiple network services. The site is called a portal because it is one door (a single page) that leads to many other resources. The remote user accesses the SSL VPN gateway using any modern Web browser, identifies himself or herself to the gateway using an authentication method supported by the gateway and is then presented with a Web page that acts as the portal to the other services.

SSL Tunnel VPN: This type of SSL VPN allows a Web browser to securely access multiple network services, including applications and protocols that are not Web-based, through a tunnel that is running under SSL. SSL tunnel VPNs require that the Web browser be able to handle active content, which allows them to provide functionality that is not accessible to SSL portal VPNs. Examples of active content include Java, JavaScript, Active X, or Flash applications or plug-ins.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SSL VPN in Global, including the following market information:

Global SSL VPN Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global SSL VPN market was valued at 1551.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1966.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SSL VPN include Pulse Secure, F5, Cisco, Citrix, Check Point, SonicWALL, Symantec, Array Networks and AEP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue..

Total Market by Segment:

Global SSL VPN Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global SSL VPN Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500

SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000

SSL VPN Concurrent 1000+

Global SSL VPN Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global SSL VPN Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Government Sector

Research Institutes and Universities

Other

Global SSL VPN Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global SSL VPN Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SSL VPN revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SSL VPN revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pulse Secure

F5

Cisco

Citrix

Check Point

SonicWALL

Symantec

Array Networks

AEP

Barracuda

Sangfor

QNO Technology

H3C

Beijing NetentSec

LeadSec

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

