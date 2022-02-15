Dishwashing Liquid Industry Market Gets a Jolt (2022 – 2028)
Dishwashing Liquid Industry
The Dishwashing Liquid market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Dishwashing liquid, known as dishwashing soap, dish detergent and dish soap, is a detergent used to assist in dishwashing. It is usually a highly-foaming mixture of dyskinesia with low skin irritation for cleaning washing, glasses, plates, cutlery, and cooking utensils in a sink or bowl. In addition to its primary use, dishwashing liquid also informal applications, such as for creating bubbles, clothes washing and cleaning oil-affected birds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dishwashing Liquid in global, including the following market information:
Global Dishwashing Liquid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dishwashing Liquid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Dishwashing Liquid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dishwashing Liquid market was valued at 19940 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 24630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hand Dishwashing Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dishwashing Liquid include P&G, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel, Kao, Amway, Lion and Liby, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dishwashing Liquid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dishwashing Liquid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hand Dishwashing Liquid
Automatic Dishwashing Liquid
Global Dishwashing Liquid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dishwashing Liquid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Dishwashing Liquid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dishwashing Liquid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dishwashing Liquid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dishwashing Liquid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dishwashing Liquid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Dishwashing Liquid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
P&G
Unilever
Reckitt Benckiser
Colgate-Palmolive
Henkel
Kao
Amway
Lion
Liby
Nice Group
Lam Soon
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
