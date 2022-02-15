Trampoline Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)
Trampoline Industry
The Trampoline market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
A trampoline is a device consisting of a piece of taut, strong fabric stretched over a steel frame using many coiled springs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Trampoline in global, including the following market information:
Global Trampoline Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Trampoline Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Trampoline companies in 2021 (%)
The global Trampoline market was valued at 441.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 665.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mini Trampoline Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Trampoline include JumpSport, Skywalker, Pure Fun, Vuly, Domijump, Stamina, Upper Bounce, Airmaster Trampoline and Springfree, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Trampoline Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trampoline Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mini Trampoline
Medium Trampoline
Large Trampoline
Global Trampoline Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trampoline Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Domestic
Trampoline Park
Others
Global Trampoline Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trampoline Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Trampoline revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Trampoline revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Trampoline sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Trampoline sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JumpSport
Skywalker
Pure Fun
Vuly
Domijump
Stamina
Upper Bounce
Airmaster Trampoline
Springfree
Jump King
Sportspower
Plum Products
Jumpflex
Jumpstar
Longtai Sporting Goods
Zhejiang Tianxin Sports Equipment
TECHPLUS
Sino Fourstar Group
Jiangsu Baoxiang Sports
Jiantuo Hardware Machinery
J.H.X.
BATTLE
Jinkaili
Taizhou Yuanda Sporting Goods
Zhejiang GSD Leisure Products
Hangzhou Transasia Company
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
