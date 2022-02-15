HFC Refrigerant Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028
HFC Refrigerant Industry
The HFC Refrigerant market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Refrigerants are generally in the fluid form and are used in a heat pump or refrigeration process.
They primarily are of three types: Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC), Hydro chlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), and Hydro-fluorocarbons (HFC). All these types are believed to be hazardous to environment. HFCs are third generation of CFCs which do not deplete ozone layer, but are potentially greenhouse gases.
Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), any of several organic compounds composed of hydrogen, fluorine, and carbon. HFCs are produced synthetically and are used primarily as refrigerants. They became widely used for this purpose beginning in the late 1980s, with the introduction of the Montreal Protocol, which phased out the use of chemicals such as halons and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) that contribute to the depletion of Earth’s ozone layer. However, while HFCs have an ozone depletion potential of zero, they are potent greenhouse gases, and thus their manufacture and use became increasingly regulated in the 21st century.
In general, HFCs are relatively nonflammable, chemically stable, and nonreactive. Many are colorless, odorless gases, but some—such as HFC-365mfc (1, 1, 1, 3, 3-pentafluorobutane)—are liquids at room temperature. As refrigerants, HFCs are used in a wide variety of cooling systems, from refrigerators and freezers to automotive air-conditioning units. HFCs are also used as blowing agents in the production of polymer foams; as firefighting agents (having replaced halons); as solvents in cleaning products for plastics and metals and in plasma etching for semiconductor technology; and as propellants in metered-dose inhalers prescribed for the treatment of asthma.
The most popular hydro-fluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants for new commercial Air Conditioner systems include R-410A and R-134a.
This report contains market size and forecasts of HFC Refrigerant in global, including the following market information:
Global HFC Refrigerant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HFC Refrigerant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five HFC Refrigerant companies in 2021 (%)
The global HFC Refrigerant market was valued at 3283.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3196.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -0.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
R-134a Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HFC Refrigerant include Chemours, Arkema, Daikin, Mexichem, Honeywell, Linde, Zhejiang Juhua, Dongyue Group and Sanmei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HFC Refrigerant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global HFC Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
R-134a
R-410A
R-407C
Others
Global HFC Refrigerant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global HFC Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Air Conditioner
Automotive Air Conditioner
Refrigerator
Others
Global HFC Refrigerant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global HFC Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HFC Refrigerant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HFC Refrigerant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HFC Refrigerant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies HFC Refrigerant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chemours
Arkema
Daikin
Mexichem
Honeywell
Linde
Zhejiang Juhua
Dongyue Group
Sanmei
Sinochem Group
Meilan Chemical
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
