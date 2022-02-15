HFC Refrigerant Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028

HFC Refrigerant Industry

The HFC Refrigerant market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Refrigerants are generally in the fluid form and are used in a heat pump or refrigeration process.

They primarily are of three types: Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC), Hydro chlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), and Hydro-fluorocarbons (HFC). All these types are believed to be hazardous to environment. HFCs are third generation of CFCs which do not deplete ozone layer, but are potentially greenhouse gases.

Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), any of several organic compounds composed of hydrogen, fluorine, and carbon. HFCs are produced synthetically and are used primarily as refrigerants. They became widely used for this purpose beginning in the late 1980s, with the introduction of the Montreal Protocol, which phased out the use of chemicals such as halons and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) that contribute to the depletion of Earth’s ozone layer. However, while HFCs have an ozone depletion potential of zero, they are potent greenhouse gases, and thus their manufacture and use became increasingly regulated in the 21st century.

In general, HFCs are relatively nonflammable, chemically stable, and nonreactive. Many are colorless, odorless gases, but some—such as HFC-365mfc (1, 1, 1, 3, 3-pentafluorobutane)—are liquids at room temperature. As refrigerants, HFCs are used in a wide variety of cooling systems, from refrigerators and freezers to automotive air-conditioning units. HFCs are also used as blowing agents in the production of polymer foams; as firefighting agents (having replaced halons); as solvents in cleaning products for plastics and metals and in plasma etching for semiconductor technology; and as propellants in metered-dose inhalers prescribed for the treatment of asthma.

The most popular hydro-fluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants for new commercial Air Conditioner systems include R-410A and R-134a.

This report contains market size and forecasts of HFC Refrigerant in global, including the following market information:

Global HFC Refrigerant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HFC Refrigerant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five HFC Refrigerant companies in 2021 (%)

The global HFC Refrigerant market was valued at 3283.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3196.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -0.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

R-134a Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HFC Refrigerant include Chemours, Arkema, Daikin, Mexichem, Honeywell, Linde, Zhejiang Juhua, Dongyue Group and Sanmei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HFC Refrigerant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global HFC Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

R-134a

R-410A

R-407C

Others

Global HFC Refrigerant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global HFC Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Air Conditioner

Automotive Air Conditioner

Refrigerator

Others

Global HFC Refrigerant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global HFC Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HFC Refrigerant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HFC Refrigerant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HFC Refrigerant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies HFC Refrigerant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemours

Arkema

Daikin

Mexichem

Honeywell

Linde

Zhejiang Juhua

Dongyue Group

Sanmei

Sinochem Group

Meilan Chemical

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

