Electric Bicycles Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

The Electric Bicycles market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. There are a great variety of e-bikes available worldwide, from e-bikes that only have a small motor to assist the rider’s pedal-power.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Bicycles in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Bicycles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Bicycles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Bicycles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Bicycles market was valued at 9987 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13160 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Brush Electric Bicycle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Bicycles include AIMA, Yadea, Sunra, TAILG, Lvyuan, BYVIN, Incalcu, Lvjia and Lima, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Bicycles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Bicycles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Brush Electric Bicycle
Brushless Electric Bicycle
Global Electric Bicycles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Bicycles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Age below 20
Age 20-40
Age above 40
Global Electric Bicycles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Bicycles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Bicycles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Bicycles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Bicycles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Bicycles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AIMA
Yadea
Sunra
TAILG
Lvyuan
BYVIN
Incalcu
Lvjia
Lima
Bodo
OPAI
Xiaodao Ebike
Birdie Electric
BDFSD
Gamma
Mingjia
Qianxi Vehicle
Zuboo
Lvneng
Aucma EV
Giant EV
Palla
Forever
Emmelle
Yamaha
Songi
Hero Electric
Accell Group
Terra Motor
Govecs
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
