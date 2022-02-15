Virus Filtration Industry Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 – 2028)

Virus Filtration Industry

The Virus Filtration market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Virus filtration (VF) is a key step in an overall viral clearance process since it has been demonstrated to effectively clear a wide range of mammalian viruses with a log reduction value (LRV) > 4. The potential to achieve higher LRV from virus retentive filters has historically been examined using bacteriophage surrogates, which commonly demonstrated a potential of > 9 LRV when using high titer spikes (e.g. 10(10) PFU/mL). However, as the filter loading increases, one typically experiences significant decreases in performance and LRV.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Virus Filtration in global, including the following market information:

Global Virus Filtration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Virus Filtration Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Virus Filtration companies in 2021 (%)

The global Virus Filtration market was valued at 6068.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Kits and Reagents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Virus Filtration include Merck KGaA, Asahi Kasei Medical, Pall Corporation, Thermo Fisher, Sartorius AG, Lonza, GE Healthcare and WuXi PharmaTech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Virus Filtration Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Virus Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Kits and Reagents

Filtration Systems

Others

Global Virus Filtration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Virus Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biologicals

Medical Device

Air Purification

Water Purification

Global Virus Filtration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Virus Filtration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Virus Filtration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Virus Filtration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Virus Filtration sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Virus Filtration sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck KGaA

Asahi Kasei Medical

Pall Corporation

Thermo Fisher

Sartorius AG

Lonza

GE Healthcare

WuXi PharmaTech

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

