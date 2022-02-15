Blood Product Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028
The Blood Product market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Human blood plasma is nature’s raw material for dozens of life-saving treatments and medications. By extracting the active ingredients and disinfection, people get related preparations from blood plasma, which is called blood product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Product in Global, including the following market information:
Global Blood Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Blood Product market was valued at 29140 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 47640 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Albumin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Blood Product include Takeda, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Kedrion, LFB Group, Biotest, BPL and Shanghai RAAS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blood Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Blood Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Albumin
Immunoglobulin
Clotting Factor
Others
Global Blood Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Blood Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bleeding Wound
Immunodeficiency
HBV
Tetanus
Rabies
Hemophilia
Others
Global Blood Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Blood Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Blood Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Blood Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Takeda
CSL
Grifols
Octapharma
Kedrion
LFB Group
Biotest
BPL
Shanghai RAAS
China Biologic Products
Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.
Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp
Pacific Shuanglin
Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical
Paisi Feike Biology Pharmacy Co., Ltd.
Xinjiang Deyuan Bioengineering
Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Weiguang
Shanxi Kangbao
Nanyue Biopharming Corporation Ltd
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
