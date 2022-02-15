Blood Product Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028

Blood Product Industry

Human blood plasma is nature’s raw material for dozens of life-saving treatments and medications. By extracting the active ingredients and disinfection, people get related preparations from blood plasma, which is called blood product.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Product in Global, including the following market information:

Global Blood Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blood Product market was valued at 29140 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 47640 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Albumin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blood Product include Takeda, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Kedrion, LFB Group, Biotest, BPL and Shanghai RAAS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blood Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Blood Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Albumin

Immunoglobulin

Clotting Factor

Others

Global Blood Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Blood Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bleeding Wound

Immunodeficiency

HBV

Tetanus

Rabies

Hemophilia

Others

Global Blood Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Blood Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blood Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blood Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Takeda

CSL

Grifols

Octapharma

Kedrion

LFB Group

Biotest

BPL

Shanghai RAAS

China Biologic Products

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp

Pacific Shuanglin

Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical

Paisi Feike Biology Pharmacy Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang Deyuan Bioengineering

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Weiguang

Shanxi Kangbao

Nanyue Biopharming Corporation Ltd

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

