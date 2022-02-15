Educational Toy Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Educational Toy Industry

The Educational Toy market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

An educational toy is a toy that helps a child learn something good, something that will help in the future. It plays an important role in the development of children in as much as it gives opportunity for children to play with one another. It also helps them to have public exposure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Educational Toy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Educational Toy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Educational Toy market was valued at 31130 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 51840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Activity Toys Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Educational Toy include LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro, Bandai, TAKARA TOMY, Gigotoys, MGA Enternment, Melissa & Doug and Simba – Dickie Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Educational Toy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Educational Toy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Activity Toys

Games and Puzzles

Construction Toys

Dolls and Accessories

Outdoor and Sports Toys

Other Type

Global Educational Toy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Educational Toy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Infant/Preschool Toys

Age 6-8

Age 9-11

Other

Global Educational Toy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Educational Toy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Educational Toy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Educational Toy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LEGO

Mattel

Hasbro

Bandai

TAKARA TOMY

Gigotoys

MGA Enternment

Melissa & Doug

Simba – Dickie Group

Giochi Preziosi

PLAYMOBIL

Ravensburger

Vtech

Leapfrog

Spin Master

MindWare

Safari

BanBao

Qunxing

Goldlok Toys

Osmo

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

