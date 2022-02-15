Educational Toy Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028
Educational Toy Industry
The Educational Toy market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
An educational toy is a toy that helps a child learn something good, something that will help in the future. It plays an important role in the development of children in as much as it gives opportunity for children to play with one another. It also helps them to have public exposure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Educational Toy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Educational Toy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Educational Toy market was valued at 31130 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 51840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Activity Toys Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Educational Toy include LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro, Bandai, TAKARA TOMY, Gigotoys, MGA Enternment, Melissa & Doug and Simba – Dickie Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Educational Toy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Educational Toy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Activity Toys
Games and Puzzles
Construction Toys
Dolls and Accessories
Outdoor and Sports Toys
Other Type
Global Educational Toy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Educational Toy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Infant/Preschool Toys
Age 6-8
Age 9-11
Other
Global Educational Toy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Educational Toy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Educational Toy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Educational Toy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LEGO
Mattel
Hasbro
Bandai
TAKARA TOMY
Gigotoys
MGA Enternment
Melissa & Doug
Simba – Dickie Group
Giochi Preziosi
PLAYMOBIL
Ravensburger
Vtech
Leapfrog
Spin Master
MindWare
Safari
BanBao
Qunxing
Goldlok Toys
Osmo
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
