Automotive Artificial Leather Industry Market Size And Forecast (2022 – 2028)

Automotive Artificial Leather Industry

Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable. Automotive Artificial Leather compared with real leather offers many advantages and opportunities. It is free from natural blemishes and more robust and cheaper than genuine leather.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Artificial Leather in global, including the following market information:

Total Market by Segment:

PVC

PU

Others

Headliners

Seats

Door Trims

Consoles

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Benecke-Kaliko

Kyowa Leather Cloth

CGT

Vulcaflex

Scientex Berhad

Archilles

Mayur Uniquoters

Fujian Polyrech Technology

Wise Star

MarvelVinyls

Super Tannery Limited

Jiangsu Zhongtong Auto Interior Material

HR Polycoats

Longyue Leather

Wellmark

Veekay Polycoats

Xiefu Group

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

