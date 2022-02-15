Research Ships Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)
Research Ships Industry
The Research Ships market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
A research vessel (RV or R/V) is a ship or boat designed, modified, or equipped to carry out research at sea. Research vessels carry out a number of roles. Some of these roles can be combined into a single vessel but others require a dedicated vessel. Due to the demanding nature of the work, research vessels are often constructed around an icebreaker hull, allowing them to operate in polar waters.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Research Ships in global, including the following market information:
Global Research Ships Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Research Ships Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Research Ships companies in 2021 (%)
The global Research Ships market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oceanographic Research Ships Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Research Ships include All American Marine, Armon Shipyards, Burger, Damen, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Fincantieri – Cantieri Navali Italiani, HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND CONSTRUCTION, Hike Metal Products and Hitzler Werft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Research Ships Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Research Ships Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oceanographic Research Ships
Fisheries Research Ships
Seismic Research Ships
Global Research Ships Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Research Ships Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Deep Sea
Offshore
Global Research Ships Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Research Ships Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Research Ships revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Research Ships revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Research Ships sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Research Ships sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
All American Marine
Armon Shipyards
Burger
Damen
Eastern Shipbuilding Group
Fincantieri – Cantieri Navali Italiani
HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND CONSTRUCTION
Hike Metal Products
Hitzler Werft
Inace
Mavi Deniz
Meyer Werft
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES – Ship & Ocean
Rolls-Royce
Simek AS
Two Harbours Marine
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
