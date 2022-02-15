Research Ships Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)

Research Ships Industry

The Research Ships market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

A research vessel (RV or R/V) is a ship or boat designed, modified, or equipped to carry out research at sea. Research vessels carry out a number of roles. Some of these roles can be combined into a single vessel but others require a dedicated vessel. Due to the demanding nature of the work, research vessels are often constructed around an icebreaker hull, allowing them to operate in polar waters.

The global key manufacturers of Research Ships include All American Marine, Armon Shipyards, Burger, Damen, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Fincantieri – Cantieri Navali Italiani, HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND CONSTRUCTION, Hike Metal Products and Hitzler Werft, etc.

Oceanographic Research Ships

Fisheries Research Ships

Seismic Research Ships

Deep Sea

Offshore

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

All American Marine

Armon Shipyards

Burger

Damen

Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Fincantieri – Cantieri Navali Italiani

HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND CONSTRUCTION

Hike Metal Products

Hitzler Werft

Inace

Mavi Deniz

Meyer Werft

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES – Ship & Ocean

Rolls-Royce

Simek AS

Two Harbours Marine

