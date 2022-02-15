Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.
The Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade is a kind of band saw blade that combines two types of steel by electron beam welding, machining and other process. The material of its teeth is often high-speed steel or other high-performance steel while the material of its band is alloy steel. It is usually used with a band sawing machine and mainly used to cut steel, copper, aluminum and other non-ferrous metals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade in global, including the following market information:
Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade market was valued at 1422 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1959.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Speed Steel Band Saw Blade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade include AMADA, WIKUS, LENOX, BAHCO, DOALL, EBERLE, Benxi Tool, Bichamp and Robert Rontgen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Speed Steel Band Saw Blade
Carbide Band Saw Blade
Emery Band Saw Blade
Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ferrous metallurgy industry
Machining
Automobile industry
Aviation
Other
Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AMADA
WIKUS
LENOX
BAHCO
DOALL
EBERLE
Benxi Tool
Bichamp
Robert Rontgen
Starrett
M. K. Morse
Simonds Saw
SMG
TCJY
Dalian Bi-Metal
Dsspc-sanda
