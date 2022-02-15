Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) – By Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region.

Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry

The Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade is a kind of band saw blade that combines two types of steel by electron beam welding, machining and other process. The material of its teeth is often high-speed steel or other high-performance steel while the material of its band is alloy steel. It is usually used with a band sawing machine and mainly used to cut steel, copper, aluminum and other non-ferrous metals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade in global, including the following market information:

Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade market was valued at 1422 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1959.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Speed Steel Band Saw Blade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade include AMADA, WIKUS, LENOX, BAHCO, DOALL, EBERLE, Benxi Tool, Bichamp and Robert Rontgen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Speed Steel Band Saw Blade

Carbide Band Saw Blade

Emery Band Saw Blade

Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ferrous metallurgy industry

Machining

Automobile industry

Aviation

Other

Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AMADA

WIKUS

LENOX

BAHCO

DOALL

EBERLE

Benxi Tool

Bichamp

Robert Rontgen

Starrett

M. K. Morse

Simonds Saw

SMG

TCJY

Dalian Bi-Metal

Dsspc-sanda

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

