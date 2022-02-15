Nature Grass Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028

Nature Grass Industry

The Nature Grass market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nature Grass in global, including the following market information:

Global Nature Grass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nature Grass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Sqm)

Global top five Nature Grass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nature Grass market was valued at 5204.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6344.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cold Season Grass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nature Grass include Bindi Pratopronto s.s., Coon Creek Sod Farms, Chongqing Wanmao Landscaping, Novogreen Césped Natural S.A., Matthies Landwirtschaft, Luancheng District landscape lawn planting base, Tinamba Turf, Coombs Sod Farms and Turffit Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nature Grass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Nature Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cold Season Grass

Warm Season Grass

Global Nature Grass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Nature Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sports

Landscape

Global Nature Grass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Nature Grass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nature Grass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nature Grass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nature Grass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Sqm)

Key companies Nature Grass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bindi Pratopronto s.s.

Coon Creek Sod Farms

Chongqing Wanmao Landscaping

Novogreen Césped Natural S.A.

Matthies Landwirtschaft

Luancheng District landscape lawn planting base

Tinamba Turf

Coombs Sod Farms

Turffit Ltd

Bindi Pratopronto Nord

SIS Pitches

Kuypers Graszoden B.V.

Village Green

Raft River Sod

Østfoldgress AS

Turf Tek

Twist Brothers Turf

I Love Turf

Anning jiemao lawn plantation

Plantec Soc Agr Srl

Glenview Turf

Australian Seed & Turf Farm

Paradello Vivai Soc. Agr.

Vipra Associates

South Devon Turf

Nordre Gjølstad AS

Buskerud Ferdigplen AS

Shuyang Changjing garden nursery stock farm

Anning Jianyong Lawn Plantation

Shijiazhuang Yuanda lawn planting base

