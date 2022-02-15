Nature Grass Industry Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028
Nature Grass Industry
The Nature Grass market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nature Grass in global, including the following market information:
Global Nature Grass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nature Grass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Sqm)
Global top five Nature Grass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nature Grass market was valued at 5204.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6344.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cold Season Grass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nature Grass include Bindi Pratopronto s.s., Coon Creek Sod Farms, Chongqing Wanmao Landscaping, Novogreen Césped Natural S.A., Matthies Landwirtschaft, Luancheng District landscape lawn planting base, Tinamba Turf, Coombs Sod Farms and Turffit Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nature Grass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)
Global Nature Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cold Season Grass
Warm Season Grass
Global Nature Grass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)
Global Nature Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sports
Landscape
Global Nature Grass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)
Global Nature Grass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nature Grass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nature Grass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nature Grass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Sqm)
Key companies Nature Grass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bindi Pratopronto s.s.
Coon Creek Sod Farms
Chongqing Wanmao Landscaping
Novogreen Césped Natural S.A.
Matthies Landwirtschaft
Luancheng District landscape lawn planting base
Tinamba Turf
Coombs Sod Farms
Turffit Ltd
Bindi Pratopronto Nord
SIS Pitches
Kuypers Graszoden B.V.
Village Green
Raft River Sod
Østfoldgress AS
Turf Tek
Twist Brothers Turf
I Love Turf
Anning jiemao lawn plantation
Plantec Soc Agr Srl
Glenview Turf
Australian Seed & Turf Farm
Paradello Vivai Soc. Agr.
Vipra Associates
South Devon Turf
Nordre Gjølstad AS
Buskerud Ferdigplen AS
Shuyang Changjing garden nursery stock farm
Anning Jianyong Lawn Plantation
Shijiazhuang Yuanda lawn planting base
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
