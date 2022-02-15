Animal by-product Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Animal by-product Industry

The Animal by-product market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Animal by-products (ABPs) are defined as entire bodies or parts of animals, products of animal origin or other products obtained from animals which are not intended for human consumption. The research scope of this report covers processed products of animal by-products, such as meat and bone meal, feather meal, blood meal and animal fats.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal by-product in global, including the following market information:

Global Animal by-product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Animal by-product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Animal by-product companies in 2021 (%)

The global Animal by-product market was valued at 26880 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Meat and Bone Meal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Animal by-product include Darling Ingredients, Valley Proteins, SARIA, Leo Group, Ridley Corporation, FASA Group, Sanimax, JG Pears and Advanced Proteins, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal by-product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal by-product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Meat and Bone Meal

Feather Meal

Blood Meal

Animal Fats

Global Animal by-product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal by-product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Fuel

Others

Global Animal by-product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal by-product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal by-product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal by-product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Animal by-product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Animal by-product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Darling Ingredients

Valley Proteins

SARIA

Leo Group

Ridley Corporation

FASA Group

Sanimax

JG Pears

Advanced Proteins

Birmingham Hide & Tallow

West Coast Reduction

MOPAC

TerramarChile

Boyer Valley Company

PRODIA SAS

Farol

Patense

Nutrivil

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

