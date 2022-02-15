Animal by-product Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028
The Animal by-product market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Animal by-products (ABPs) are defined as entire bodies or parts of animals, products of animal origin or other products obtained from animals which are not intended for human consumption. The research scope of this report covers processed products of animal by-products, such as meat and bone meal, feather meal, blood meal and animal fats.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal by-product in global, including the following market information:
Global Animal by-product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Animal by-product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Animal by-product companies in 2021 (%)
The global Animal by-product market was valued at 26880 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Meat and Bone Meal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Animal by-product include Darling Ingredients, Valley Proteins, SARIA, Leo Group, Ridley Corporation, FASA Group, Sanimax, JG Pears and Advanced Proteins, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Animal by-product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Animal by-product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Meat and Bone Meal
Feather Meal
Blood Meal
Animal Fats
Global Animal by-product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Animal by-product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Animal Feed
Pet Food
Fuel
Others
Global Animal by-product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Animal by-product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Animal by-product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Animal by-product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Animal by-product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Animal by-product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Darling Ingredients
Valley Proteins
SARIA
Leo Group
Ridley Corporation
FASA Group
Sanimax
JG Pears
Advanced Proteins
Birmingham Hide & Tallow
West Coast Reduction
MOPAC
TerramarChile
Boyer Valley Company
PRODIA SAS
Farol
Patense
Nutrivil
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
