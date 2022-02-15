Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)

Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Industry

The Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Controlled-release fertilizer (CRF) is a granulated fertilizer that releases nutrients gradually into the soil (i.e., with a controlled release period). The slowness of the release is determined by the low solubility of the chemical compounds in the soil moisture. Since conventional fertilizers are soluble in water, the nutrients can disperse quickly as the fertilizer dissolves. Because controlled-release fertilizers are not water-soluble, their nutrients disperse into the soil more slowly. The fertilizer granules may have an insoluble substrate or a semi-permeable jacket that prevents dissolution while allowing nutrients to flow outward.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer in global, including the following market information:

Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer market was valued at 3880.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5313.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymer-Coated Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer include ICL, Nutrien (Agrium), J.R. Simplot, Knox Fertilizer Company, Allied Nutrients, Harrell’s, Florikan, Haifa Group and SQMVITAS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymer-Coated Products

Non Polymer-Coated Products

Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Horticulture

Turf and Landscape

Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ICL

Nutrien (Agrium)

J.R. Simplot

Knox Fertilizer Company

Allied Nutrients

Harrell’s

Florikan

Haifa Group

SQMVITAS

OCI Nitrogen

JCAM Agri

Kingenta

Anhui MOITH

Central Glass Group

Stanley Agriculture Group

Shikefeng Chemical

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

