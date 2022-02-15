Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)
Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Industry Market 2022
Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Industry
The Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Controlled-release fertilizer (CRF) is a granulated fertilizer that releases nutrients gradually into the soil (i.e., with a controlled release period). The slowness of the release is determined by the low solubility of the chemical compounds in the soil moisture. Since conventional fertilizers are soluble in water, the nutrients can disperse quickly as the fertilizer dissolves. Because controlled-release fertilizers are not water-soluble, their nutrients disperse into the soil more slowly. The fertilizer granules may have an insoluble substrate or a semi-permeable jacket that prevents dissolution while allowing nutrients to flow outward.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer in global, including the following market information:
Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer market was valued at 3880.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5313.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polymer-Coated Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer include ICL, Nutrien (Agrium), J.R. Simplot, Knox Fertilizer Company, Allied Nutrients, Harrell’s, Florikan, Haifa Group and SQMVITAS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polymer-Coated Products
Non Polymer-Coated Products
Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Horticulture
Turf and Landscape
Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ICL
Nutrien (Agrium)
J.R. Simplot
Knox Fertilizer Company
Allied Nutrients
Harrell’s
Florikan
Haifa Group
SQMVITAS
OCI Nitrogen
JCAM Agri
Kingenta
Anhui MOITH
Central Glass Group
Stanley Agriculture Group
Shikefeng Chemical
What is the scope of the report?
This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
