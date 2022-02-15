Basmati Rice Industry Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

Basmati Rice Industry

The Basmati Rice market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Basmati rice has a typical pandan-like (Pandanus amaryllifolius leaf) flavour caused by the aroma compound 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline. Basmati grains contain about 0.09 ppm of this aromatic chemical compound naturally, a level that is about 12 times more than non-basmati rice varieties, giving basmati its distinctive spicy fragrance and flavour. This natural aroma is also found in cheese, fruits and other cereals. It is a flavoring agent approved in the United States and Europe, and is used in bakery products for aroma.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Basmati Rice in global, including the following market information:

Global Basmati Rice Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Basmati Rice Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Basmati Rice companies in 2021 (%)

The global Basmati Rice market was valued at 12530 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Indian Basmati Rice Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Basmati Rice include KRBL, Amira Nature Foods, LT Foods, Best Foods, Kohinoor Rice, Aeroplane Rice, Tilda Basmati Rice, Matco Foods and Amar Singh Chawal Wala, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Basmati Rice Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Basmati Rice Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Indian Basmati Rice

Pakistani Basmati Rice

Kenya Basmati Rice

Others

Global Basmati Rice Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Basmati Rice Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Direct Edible

Deep Processing

Global Basmati Rice Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Basmati Rice Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Basmati Rice revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Basmati Rice revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Basmati Rice sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Basmati Rice sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KRBL

Amira Nature Foods

LT Foods

Best Foods

Kohinoor Rice

Aeroplane Rice

Tilda Basmati Rice

Matco Foods

Amar Singh Chawal Wala

Hanuman Rice Mills

Adani Wilmar

HAS Rice Pakistan

Galaxy Rice Mill

Dunar Foods

Sungold

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

