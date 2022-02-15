Concrete Mixer Trucks Industry Market Gets a Jolt (2022 – 2028)

Concrete Mixer Trucks Industry

The Concrete Mixer Trucks market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

A concrete mixer (often colloquially called a cement mixer) is a device that homogeneously combines cement, aggregate such as sand or gravel, and water to form concrete. A typical concrete mixer uses a revolving drum to mix the components. For smaller volume works, portable concrete mixers are often used so that the concrete can be made at the construction site, giving the workers ample time to use the concrete before it hardens. An alternative to a machine is mixing concrete by hand. This is usually done in a wheelbarrow; however, several companies have recently begun to sell modified tarps for this purpose.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Mixer Trucks in global, including the following market information:

Global Concrete Mixer Trucks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Concrete Mixer Trucks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)

Global top five Concrete Mixer Trucks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Concrete Mixer Trucks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 6 m³ Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concrete Mixer Trucks include SANY, Zoomlion, HYUNDAI, FOTON, Hainuogroup, SXQC, KYB Corporation, LINYU and ShinMaywa Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concrete Mixer Trucks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Concrete Mixer Trucks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 6 m³

6-16 m³

Above 16 m³

Global Concrete Mixer Trucks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Concrete Mixer Trucks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Building

Industrial Building

Global Concrete Mixer Trucks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Concrete Mixer Trucks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Concrete Mixer Trucks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Concrete Mixer Trucks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Concrete Mixer Trucks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Concrete Mixer Trucks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ANY

Zoomlion

HYUNDAI

FOTON

Hainuogroup

SXQC

KYB Corporation

LINYU

ShinMaywa Industry

LiuGong

Yateauto

RJST

JAC

CAMC

Bzzqjbc

DFMC

XCMG

Truckw

Fangyuan

Janeoo

LIEBHERR

Cdhengruida

Sdhd

Cnhtc

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

