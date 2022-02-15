Infrared Heaters Industry Market – Forecast(2022 – 2028)

Infrared Heaters Industry

The Infrared Heaters market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/Infrared-Heaters-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80078

An infrared heater is a body with a higher temperature which transfers energy to a body with a lower temperature through electromagnetic radiation. Depending on the temperature of the emitting body, the wavelength of the peak of the infrared radiation ranges from 780 nm to 1 mm. No contact or medium between the two bodies is needed for the energy transfer. Infrared heaters can be operated in vacuum or atmosphere.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infrared Heaters in global, including the following market information:

Global Infrared Heaters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Infrared Heaters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Infrared Heaters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Infrared Heaters market was valued at 376.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 462.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wall-mounted/Fixed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Infrared Heaters include Jarden Consumer Solutions, Twin-Star, Edenpure, Schwank, Tansun, Honeywell, IR Energy, Dr Infrared Heater and Lifesmart, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Infrared Heaters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wall-mounted/Fixed

Desktop/Portable

Global Infrared Heaters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Outdoor

Indoor

Global Infrared Heaters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Infrared Heaters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Infrared Heaters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Infrared Heaters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Infrared Heaters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Twin-Star

Edenpure

Schwank

Tansun

Honeywell

IR Energy

Dr Infrared Heater

Lifesmart

Midea

Infralia

Airmate

Solamagic

FRICO

Thermablaster

Singfun

Gree

Buy Now @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/buy-now.php/Infrared-Heaters-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/80078

What is the scope of the report?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

ABOUT US:

Fusion Market Research is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments.

CONTACT US

[email protected]

Phone:

+ (210) 775-2636 (USA)

+ (91) 853 060 7487